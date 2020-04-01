Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Volkswagen Vento: Spec comparison

The D-segment sedan market for India is undergoing its most major overhaul in the last two years. The Maruti Ciaz got an update during the second half of last year, the Volkswagen Vento is now being offered with new engines and the Hyundai Verna has got a mid-life update which has been launched in India at Rs 9.30 lakh. This is a significant update for the Verna as it gets a new set of engines and some updates in the looks department. How does it stack up? Read on to find out.

Engine:

The Hyundai Verna’s new party piece is, of course, a new set of engines. It gets 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol. The standard petrol produces 113bhp/144Nm while the diesel also produces 113bhp but 250Nm. There’s a six-speed manual standard for both cars, an iVT for the petrol and a torque converter for the diesel. The 1.0-litre turbo GDi produces 118bhp/172Nm and can be had only with a seven-speed DCT.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is only being offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103bhp/138Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

The Volkswagen Vento like the Verna has a wide engine spread. You can get a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 103bhp/153Nm a 1.5-litre diesel producing 108bhp/250Nm or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 103bhp/175Nm. The 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel get a five-speed manual as standard but the latter can be had with a seven-speed DSG. The 1.2-litre TSI unit which is considered the sporty engine of the trio is only offered with a seven-speed DSG.

Features and Dimensions:

Dimension wise, the Ciaz is the biggest car of the trio, measuring 4490x1730x1485mm compared to Vento’s 4390x1699x1467mm and Verna’s 4440x1729x1475mm. The wheelbase of the 2650mm is also the largest compared to the other two’s 2553mm and 2600mm respectively.

As far as features are concerned, all three sedans are equally matched in terms of the equipment they offer. But where the Verna (in the SX (O) variant only) offers six airbags, the Ciaz and Vento make do with just two. Apart from that, the Verna also offers projector headlamps, cornering and follow-me-home lights, ventilated seats, wireless charging, digital speedometer, TPMS, smart trunk opening and connected car technology in the form of their Bluelink technology.

Pricing:

When it comes to pricing, the Ciaz is the lowest priced among the trio, followed by the Verna, with the Vento being the most expensive. The Ciaz’s range is priced Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (average ex-showroom) while the Vento’s range is priced from Rs 8.81 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh (average ex-showroom). The Verna’s range is the most comprehensive with prices starting 9.31 lakhs to Rs 15.11 lakhs (average ex-showroom).