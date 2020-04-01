Please Tell Us Your City

MG Motor India records 1518 unit sales in March 2020; BS6 production begins

April 01, 2020, 02:18 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
660 Views
Be the first to comment
- MG sold 1402 units of Hector and 116 units of ZS EV in March

- The company has begun production of BS6 vehicles at the factory

MG Motor India has recorded total retail sales of 1518 units in March 2020. This includes 116 units of the ZS EV, and 1402 units of the Hector. With no stock of BS4 units of the Hector across its dealerships and its factory, the company has recently started production of BS6 variants, however, it currently has very low BS6 inventory.

Despite the ongoing situation, the MG Motor India has assured its employees that there would be no layoffs and all payments to suppliers and vendors alike would be completed on time. The company, which initiated the ‘Disinfect and Deliver’ initiative to sanitize cars before the lockdown was imposed, has decided to formalize this as a permanent process across the company after the lockdown is lifted.

Commenting on the sales performance during the month, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Both MG Hector and ZS EV have made a mark in the Indian car market. Despite supply chain disruption globally, MG Motor continues to serve its customers. In February, our sales were impacted due to the disruption, while the situation improved during March before the lockdown was announced, resulting in the shutting down of our manufacturing plant. Our current focus is on the health and well-being of our employees and their families, as well as the society at large. In this pursuit, we have also announced Rs 2 crore grant towards procuring gloves, masks, medicines, ventilators, and beds; and are working closely with the local administration in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodara) to support their requirements.”

