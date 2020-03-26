Please Tell Us Your City

  COVID-19 pandemic: Toll collection shut until lockdown period

COVID-19 pandemic: Toll collection shut until lockdown period

March 26, 2020, 04:14 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
COVID-19 pandemic: Toll collection shut until lockdown period

- Nitin Gadkari announces temporary suspension of toll till end of lockdown period

-Emergency services at toll plazas will continue to be offered

India as a nation has been severely affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Majority of automobile manufacturers suspended production at their plants as Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a lockdown till 14 April.

Now, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), has revealed that collection of toll across the country will be temporarily suspended. The minister said that the move will reduce inconvenience for the supply of emergency services but will also save critical time.

Gadkari added that maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at the toll plazas will continue unhindered. The government had mandated Fastag for all vehicles beginning 1 December. To know all about Fastag, click here.

  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • Toll
  • Toll plaza
  • Lockdown
