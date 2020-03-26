Please Tell Us Your City

Land Rover hybrid-tech engines to replace current V8 diesels

March 26, 2020, 03:14 PM IST by Santosh Nair
1722 Views
Be the first to comment
Land Rover hybrid-tech engines to replace current V8 diesels

- Mild hybrid systems to be used in two new six-cylinder diesel motors

- To replace the Ford-sourced 4.4-litre diesel V8

Sources report that in addition to mild-hybrid systems being introduced in the new Evoque and Discovery Sport’s four-cylinder motors, they will also make it to two new six-cylinder diesels. 

With the mild-hybrid system, the powertrains are expected to offer improved fuel efficiency and drivability during stop/start driving situations. Now, although Land Rover has been tight-lipped, reports state that the 296bhp 3.0-litre (D300) may be offered on the Range Rover Sport’s HSE, HSE Dynamic and Autobiography Dynamic trims. Likewise, a more powerful iteration of the same motor (D350) with 345bhp could be made available on the range-topper versions such as the HST. 

Going forth, there’s also speculation that these two engines will make it to the Range Rover, again, with the D350 being offered on the top-end versions. Of course, we can’t rule out the obvious fact that these engines may also be plonked into the upcoming Jaguars such as the XF and F-Pace.

Stay tuned to the CarWale news section for more details in the days to come.

  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover
