Coronavirus pandemic: Maxxis Tyres India suspends production

- Maxxis Tyres India has suspended production till 14 April

- The company has also implemented work from home procedure

Maxxis Tyres India has suspended its manufacturing operations at the factory in Sanand, Ahmedabad till 14 April in view of the lockdown to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. The company has also taken a few additional measures for the safety of its employees and continuity of the business.

The company has distributed masks and personal safety equipment to essential personnel while work from home has been implemented too. All channels of dialogue are through digital interface such as teleconference and video conferencing.

Maxxis India has also discontinued travel for all employees until further notice. The management is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis and is taking appropriate measures as necessary with the evolving situation.