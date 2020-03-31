Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol driven - Now in pictures

Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol driven - Now in pictures

March 31, 2020, 07:09 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
655 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol driven - Now in pictures

By now, you must be well-acquainted with Hyundai's new Aura, which is available in India in the compact sedan segment. Apart from the usual 1.2-litre petrol (82bhp and 113Nm of torque) and a 1.2-litre ecotorq diesel mill (74bhp and 190Nm of torque), the car is also available in a turbo-petrol option (99bhp and 172Nm of torque). We drove it for a first drive review and here's its detailed picture gallery.

Hyundai Aura Engine Bay

Like all the other engine options, this one is also BS-6 complaint. This motor is also seen under the hood of the Venue but, of course, with a higher 120bhp power output.

Hyundai Aura Interior

And, this 1.0-litre three-cylinder powerplant comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Venue, on the other hand, sports a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

Now that we've covered the most important addition, let's move towards the exterior and interior. There are only a handful of changes to differentiate it from the standard sedan.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

Apart from a new turbo badge, this one is similar to the Aura, in fact, even the Grand i10 Nios. It continues to get features like boomerang DRLs, blacked-out grille and a triangle fog lamp housing.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

Though some shiny bits have been blackened out, chrome is still being used to highlight features such as door handles. The striking pattern for the 15-inch alloy wheels is also carried over.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

Round at the back, thankfully there's not a lot of use of chrome. The Z-shaped LED tail lamps remain unchanged, but the black accents around make it look classier.

Hyundai Aura Interior

Equipment-wise too, this turbo-petrol Aura gets unique features like a wireless charger, driver rear-view monitor, a leather wrapped gear knob, air curtain and emergency stop signal amongst others.

Hyundai Aura Interior

Connectivity features include an eight-inch touch screen infotainment system supporting smartphone connectivity. It is compatible with both Apple Car Play and Android Play. 

Hyundai Aura Exterior

This turbo-petrol Aura can only be had in fiery red and polar white options. The standard Hyundai Aura additionally gets colour options like titan grey, typhoon silver, vintage brown and alpha blue.

Hyundai Aura Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Hyundai Aura
  • Aura SX Plus 1.0 Petrol
Hyundai Aura Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.1 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.9 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.63 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.76 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards

