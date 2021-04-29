CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG version gets three new colour shades

    Jay Shah

    21,623 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG version gets three new colour shades

    - Wagon R CNG surpasses three-lakh unit sales

    - CNG variants now available in Autumn Orange, Nutmeg Brown, and Poolside Blue colours 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG range has attained the three lakh sales milestone. To celebrate the occasion, the carmaker has introduced three new colours for the CNG variants – Autumn Orange, Nutmeg Brown, and Poolside Blue. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Initially, when introduced in its CNG version, the hatchback was offered only with three colours comprising  Solid White, Silky Silver, and Magma Grey. The Wagon R is now available in a total of six colours for the entire range. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of discounts this month on the WagonR and you can read about it here.

    The budget offering from the Indian carmaker is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can be had in petrol as well as CNG. In petrol, the motor generates an output of 67bhp and 90Nm of peak torque while the power drops to 58bhp and 78Nm torque in the CNG mode. A five-speed manual transmission is standard across the range while the Vxi trim gets an additional AMT unit. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹ 4.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki
    Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.63 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.72 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.63 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.36 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.35 Lakh

