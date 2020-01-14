Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift likely to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020

- Will get BS6 compliant petrol engine and new cosmetic and feature upgrades

- To get more features like sunroof, cruise control and more

Post much wait, the country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is likely to unveil the Vitara Brezza facelift at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo event. The Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to get BS6 compliant engine options along with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Mechanically, the Vitara Brezza facelift will be offered with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine which currently powers the Ertiga and the Ciaz. This engine might be introduced as a replacement to the 1.3-litre diesel engine option. The engine is expected to be offered in five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter options. As for the interior, the updated model will possibly get the Smartplay infotainment system along with other features like sunroof, cruise control, more airbags and different upholstery.

In terms of visual updates, the vehicle will probably come with a larger fog-lamp and a redesigned grille. The updated model will feature a new alloy wheel design and a new paint scheme. The rear section is expected to get a revised bumper for freshness. More details about the vehicle will be known post its unveiling at the 2020 Auto Expo.