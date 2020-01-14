Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Aura interior details revealed

January 14, 2020, 08:46 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Will get a fully digital instrument cluster 

- The dashboard gets a honeycomb mesh design element

- The dual-tone brown and beige upholstery will render it a premium feel

Hyundai India commenced bookings for the Aura for a token amount of Rs 10,000. The new model will be available in two engine options and eight variants. This time around, we reveal the interior details of the upcoming sedan. 

Hyundai Aura Interior Dashboard

Based on what can be seen, the vehicle will get a fully digital instrument cluster with controls on the steering wheel. The large touchscreen infotainment system will be encased in a plastic cowl that connects to the instrument cluster. The infotainment system will get one-touch buttons on either sides along with rotary control knobs. The dashboard gets a honeycomb mesh design element along with large rectangular air vent positioned on the middle of the dashboard, while the circular air-vents feature on both sides. The dual-tone brown and beige upholstery will render it a premium feel. The AC control with rotary knobs and a rectangular display sits below the large vents. The Aura is expected to get a similar gear knob as seen in the Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Aura AC Vents

The Hyundai Aura will be available in six colour options, namely - fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, alpha blue and vintage brown. The S Manual, S AMT, S CNG, E Manual, SX Manual, SX(O) Manual and SX+ AMT are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the SX+ Manual gets a 1.0-litre turbo engine. The diesel version is available in four variants - S Manual, S AMT, SX(O) and SX+ and it comes powered by a 1.2-litre CRDi engine.

