Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu opens a new vehicle scrapping and recycling unit in Noida

- Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) is a Joint Venture (JV) between Maruti Suzuki and the Toyota Tsusho group

- The new facility is a government-approved End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) scrapping and recycling unit

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) has inaugurated a government-approved ELV scrapping and recycling unit located in Noida. The vehicle scrapping and recycling unit is spread across an area of 10,993 square metres and has a capacity to scrap and recycle over 24,000 ELVs annually.

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI) was established on 22nd October 2019 as a 50:50 joint venture between Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Toyota Tsusho Group (Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) and Toyota Tsusho India Private Limited (TTIPL)). Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has set up its first vehicle scrapping and recycling Unit in Noida. MSTI shall set up more such facilities across the country, based on the demand. MSTI follows globally approved quality and environment standards, including complete solid and liquid waste management ensuring zero discharge of liquid and gases from the ELVs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Chairman, MSTI, and Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has been a champion for cleaner, greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country. We are grateful to him for inaugurating our new facility today. At Maruti Suzuki, we strongly believe in creating value through efficient resource optimization and conservation. Our business processes and products are based on the principles of fewer, smaller, lighter, neater, and shorter. Till now there was no scientific, clean, and healthy way to dispose of a car at its end-of-life. MSTI uses a global process methodology to address this gap. This is just the beginning. With our partners, we are committed to setting up more such modern ELV scrap and recycle centers in India.”