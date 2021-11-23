2022 Mercedes-AMG SL - What to expect

Introduction

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL broke cover recently with its global unveil. The SL badge has been in business for about 70 years and is a nomenclature that’s still in use even after various changes over all these years. Here's all that we can expect from the completely new SL, which comes not only with a revamped design but with new architecture and new technologies too.

Exterior

The car has adopted the carmaker's new design language in the form of a Panamericana grille with vertical slats. These are flanked by angular headlamps and are somewhat similar to that on the CLS. On to the side, the door handles pop out like in the S-Class, but the USP remains to be its retractable roof. The carmaker has used a fabric soft-top instead of a metallic one to save about 21kg weight. Still, there's a heated rear glass window and this top can be folded or raised in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmph. Then, apart from a rear diffuser, it gets quad exhausts highlighting it as a high-performance AMG car. Needless to say, there's also an optional aerodynamic package to add to the appeal.

Interior

This two-door car's cabin sports a leather-lined four-seating layout. It features the brand's latest MBUX infotainment system that has an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented display. Most interestingly, this touchscreen can be tilted forward for ease of use. Then, there's a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a head-up display with augmented reality technology.

Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz will offer this revamped SL in two variants — SL 55 and SL 63. Both of these come powered with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. The entry-level trim is rated at 469bhp of power and 700Nm torque. On the other hand, the higher version churns out 577bhp of power and 800Nm of torque. And it’s also for the first time that the SL will get AWD.

Timeline and Price

The pricing of the car has not been announced yet. We expect it to be made available for mass buyers next year. And, we would be surprised if its global launch is followed by the car's quick introduction in India as well. Well, why not? We've seen the carmaker not shying away from launching CBU models in our country. It has recently launched its another hot sibling - the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, about which you can read here.