    Kia Niro teased ahead of global debut

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    580 Views
    Kia Niro teased ahead of global debut

    - Expected to borrow styling elements from the 2019 Habaniro concept 

    - To debut at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show

    Kia Rear View

    Kia has teased the soon to be unveiled second-generation Kia Niro ahead of its official debut at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. Kia claims that the vehicle has been redesigned under the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. It is believed that the new model will borrow styling elements from the 2019 Habaniro concept. Recently, Kia has also teased the EV9 concept ahead of its global debut. 

    Kia Dashboard

    The powertrain options will be known in the days to come. The crossover will get sporty styling elements that will highlight its adventure-ready character. The upcoming model is expected to get a dual-tone exterior colour combination. The teaser image further reveals the interior of the upcoming model. Based on what can be seen, the Kia Niro is expected to get an asymmetrical centre console, twin-screen dashboard, and a two-spoke steering wheel. 

    Kia Dashboard

    More details about the Kia Niro will be known post its official unveil at the 2021 Seoul Mobility show.

