    BMW Concept XM teased as flagship electric performance SUV

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    318 Views
    BMW Concept XM teased as flagship electric performance SUV

    - Will premiere at Art Basel in Florida

    -  To spawn a production version as well

    BMW showed us the Vision M Next Concept a couple of years back and got us dreaming. It was a low-slung, mid-engine, performance coupe that we expect to hit the production line sometime in the future. Now, the Bavarian carmaker is doing the same with an SUV body style. When it will debut in the coming weeks, the Concept XM will give us the same conjecture.

    We have a single teaser so far of the Concept XM and it is more grille than anything else. It’s got an illuminated surround and it's edgier than the large grille seen on the X7. Moreover, the sharp creases meeting the grille seem to take inspiration from the M3/M4 siblings. Where the headlamp units are the most unique ones seen on a BMW, the lower bumper shares some similarities with the Vision iNext Concept.

    There are rumours of a larger X8 flagship SUV in the works. We reckon the Concept XM would have some contribution to the same. Since the Concept XM will be more of a show car, the performance and powertrain details are under covers and will be exaggerated figures when revealed. Expect a futuristic cabin as well. 

    More details of the BMW Concept XM will be revealed closer to the reveal date. We could expect a road-going version in a couple of years.

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2040 Views
    8 Likes

