Maruti Suzuki Swift receives SmartPlay Studio update

- Maruti Swift is now equipped with a seven-inch SmartPlay infotainment system

- The system features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly updated the infotainment system of the Swift. The model now comes equipped with the brand’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. Prices for the Swift with this update remain unchanged.

The SmartPlay Studio infotainment system is a seven-inch unit that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Aux-IN and USB connectivity. Also on offer is navigation support via connected smartphone, unlike the outgoing system that had in-built navigation and pre-loaded maps.

Save for the updated infotainment system, there are no changes to the features and specifications of the Swift. The model is available with a BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.