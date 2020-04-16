Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Ford Endeavour to get a 2.3-litre petrol motor in China

Ford Endeavour to get a 2.3-litre petrol motor in China

April 16, 2020, 04:53 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- The 2.3L EcoBoost motor makes 271bhp and 455Nm

- Will be launched in China on 25 April

- Petrol option unlikely to be in introduced in India

Ford Endeavour is the flagship SUV offering from the American manufacturer in India. It is also sold as the Ford Everest in some Southeast Asian markets, including China and Thailand. Now, the Everest is already available in China with a 2.0-litre EcoBoost motor, but Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd. (JMC), Ford’s partner in China, is set to introduce an all-new 2.3-litre petrol motor in the Everest.

Ford Endeavour Engine

The new petrol engine will be a part of the EcoBoost family, and come with a turbo-charged setup. This motor will produce 271bhp and 455 Nm of peak torque. While the 2.0-litre motor is offered with a six-speed automatic, the 2.3-litre unit will be paired to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. This gearbox was recently introduced in India with the all-new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel motor.

Ford Endeavour Gear-Lever

The Ford Everest (Ford Endeavour) 2.3-litre will be introduced in China on 25 April. Design-wise, the Everest 2.3L will be similar to the other variants of the SUV. Closer to home, Ford India is unlikely to introduce a petrol option in the Endeavour, and the full-size SUV will continue to be a diesel-only offer.

Ford Endeavour Exterior

