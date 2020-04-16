India-bound new-gen Range Rover spotted testing in snow

- The LWB version of the big Rangie

The current-gen Range Rover has been around for quite some time now. Introduced in 2012, the Range Rover has started to show signs of ageing. Especially since the newer competitions have arrived in recent years. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that JLR has started works on a new-gen Range Rover and our spy sleuths caught a prototype of it undergoing testing in the snow.

With the fifth-generation Range Rover, Land Rover will be using not only its rich heritage but also technological advancements in powertrains, autonomous driving systems and infotainment system. The new Rangie would move to an all-new aluminium architecture called MLA (modular longitudinal architecture) which is significantly lighter than the current D7 underpinning. The lightweight chassis would prove beneficial for the new electrified powertrain as well.

Codenamed L460, the new-gen Range Rover would be identical to the current model in terms of dimensions and body style. The noticeable changes in design are difficult to predict at the moment. And the well camouflaged test mule gives out very little details in that regard. However, we could expect to see some Velar-inspired styling details both fore and aft. Major changes are expected on the inside where Land Rover would debut their newest infotainment and connectivity system. Being a flagship, the RR’s updated version of the Touch Pro Duo would also get many new-age features like AI and remote operation. Apart from that, the autonomous driving system is also expected to be a part of the update.

In terms of powertrain, the usual pair of 3.0-litre V6 and 4.4-litre V8 diesel, and the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 and 3.0-litre V6 combo of petrol would be updated. They’d be more powerful as well as efficient. Moreover, the MLA platform can support fully electric powertrain but that will come later. We’d surely see hybrids and PHEV version with an electric range of more than 50 kilometres.

Given that the test mule is in the early stages of development, we expect the new Range Rover to arrive sometime in 2021. Following it shortly would be the new-gen Range Rover Sport. Indian debut should happen promptly after the RR goes on sale in the international markets.