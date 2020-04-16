Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound new-gen Range Rover spotted testing in snow

India-bound new-gen Range Rover spotted testing in snow

April 16, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
464 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound new-gen Range Rover spotted testing in snow

- The LWB version of the big Rangie

- Expected to arrive in 2021

The current-gen Range Rover has been around for quite some time now. Introduced in 2012, the Range Rover has started to show signs of ageing. Especially since the newer competitions have arrived in recent years. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that JLR has started works on a new-gen Range Rover and our spy sleuths caught a prototype of it undergoing testing in the snow.  

Land Rover Range Rover Exterior

With the fifth-generation Range Rover, Land Rover will be using not only its rich heritage but also technological advancements in powertrains, autonomous driving systems and infotainment system. The new Rangie would move to an all-new aluminium architecture called MLA (modular longitudinal architecture) which is significantly lighter than the current D7 underpinning. The lightweight chassis would prove beneficial for the new electrified powertrain as well.

Land Rover Range Rover Exterior

Codenamed L460, the new-gen Range Rover would be identical to the current model in terms of dimensions and body style. The noticeable changes in design are difficult to predict at the moment. And the well camouflaged test mule gives out very little details in that regard. However, we could expect to see some Velar-inspired styling details both fore and aft. Major changes are expected on the inside where Land Rover would debut their newest infotainment and connectivity system. Being a flagship, the RR’s updated version of the Touch Pro Duo would also get many new-age features like AI and remote operation. Apart from that, the autonomous driving system is also expected to be a part of the update.

In terms of powertrain, the usual pair of 3.0-litre V6 and 4.4-litre V8 diesel, and the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 and 3.0-litre V6 combo of petrol would be updated. They’d be more powerful as well as efficient. Moreover, the MLA platform can support fully electric powertrain but that will come later. We’d surely see hybrids and PHEV version with an electric range of more than 50 kilometres.

Land Rover Range Rover Exterior

Given that the test mule is in the early stages of development, we expect the new Range Rover to arrive sometime in 2021. Following it shortly would be the new-gen Range Rover Sport. Indian debut should happen promptly after the RR goes on sale in the international markets.

  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover
  • Range Rover Sport
  • Range Rover evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover
  • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 63.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.03 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.17 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

The 2018 model year Range Rover family of cars ...

39 Likes
13359 Views

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

The RANGE ROVER EVOQUE shows that even big braw ...

846 Likes
120850 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in