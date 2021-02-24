CarWale
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift launched: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,986 Views
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated version of its popular selling hatchback, the Swift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hatchback is available in four variant options – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and the ZXI+. The updated model now produces an additional seven bhp over the outgoing model and also gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Here are the pictorial highlights of the newly introduced Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The updated model now features a sporty cross mesh grille with a bold chrome accent.

    Car Roof

    The top-spec ZXI+ is available in a dual-tone colour option. The colour options include – pearl arctic white with pearl midnight black roof, solid fire red with pearl midnight black roof, and pearl metallic midnight blue with pearl artic white roof.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section remains unchanged and has retained the styling elements from the outgoing model.

    Dashboard

    The updated Swift gets a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 4.2-inch multi-information coloured TFT display for freshness. The dashboard is adorned by a seven-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system. 

    Engine Shot

    The updated Swift is equipped with the Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The updated engine now produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque. The updated engine claims to deliver an improved fuel efficiency of 23.20kmpl in manual transmission and 23.76kmpl with the AGS transmission option.

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.77 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.71 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh
