Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift launched: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated version of its popular selling hatchback, the Swift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hatchback is available in four variant options – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and the ZXI+. The updated model now produces an additional seven bhp over the outgoing model and also gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Here are the pictorial highlights of the newly introduced Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift.

The updated model now features a sporty cross mesh grille with a bold chrome accent.

The top-spec ZXI+ is available in a dual-tone colour option. The colour options include – pearl arctic white with pearl midnight black roof, solid fire red with pearl midnight black roof, and pearl metallic midnight blue with pearl artic white roof.

The rear section remains unchanged and has retained the styling elements from the outgoing model.

The updated Swift gets a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 4.2-inch multi-information coloured TFT display for freshness. The dashboard is adorned by a seven-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system.

The updated Swift is equipped with the Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The updated engine now produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque. The updated engine claims to deliver an improved fuel efficiency of 23.20kmpl in manual transmission and 23.76kmpl with the AGS transmission option.