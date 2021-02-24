India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled globally

The C-Class sedan is one of the oldest and most successful model in the Mercedes’ lineup. Now, with the unveiling of the new-generation model, the luxury sedan has taken another major step forward. With the new family face, unparalleled legacy, latest tech trickled down from the elder brother, the new C-Class is all set to make its mark, again.

The new C-Class borrows the design and styling from its elder sibling, S-Class which is a good thing as it gets sharp yet sophisticated exterior elements. The front is accentuated by the single slat grille with the star taking the centre place. The LED headlamps with eye-brow shaped LED DRLs give the executive sedan a meaner look. The side profile features a minimal design with a single crease line above the door handles. The wheels can be had in a variety of designs ranging from 17 to 19-inch. The rear features the split LED taillamps narrowing down towards the centre of the boot. The lower bumper is finished with chrome accents towards the bottom.

On the inside, the party piece of the sedan is the massive 9.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system placed vertically on the centre console. The driver gets his own 10.25-inch display which can be upgraded to a bigger 12.3-inch screen. Meanwhile, the dashboard is draped in leather with an option to choose the Nappa-look beltlines. The appearance of the digital screens can be personalised with three display styles – Sporty, Classic, and Discreet.

Other highlights of the cabin include ambient lighting, ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant, and driver assistance systems. Features such as active steering assist, intelligent parking system, and 360-degree camera view make driving an effortless affair on the new C-Class.

Coming to the powertrain department, the C-Class is offered internationally in multiple petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines come with an integrated starter-generator (ISG) which uses a 48-Volt battery enabling energy recovery. Mercedes-Benz has also introduced a plug-in hybrid version of the sedan with an extra output of 127bhp and an all-electric WLTP range of 100km. This will benefit the owners with limited usage to cover everyday journeys on electric power alone.

Initially, the new C-Class will go on sale for the European markets in the coming month. It is expected to reach the Indian shores sometime later in 2021. Meanwhile, the rivals in the segment have already introduced their 2021 models in the country in the form of the new Audi A4, Volvo S60, and the BMW 3 Series.