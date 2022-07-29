Maruti Suzuki sold 4,67,931 units in Q1 of FY23

-Wagon R is the top volume driver

-Three major launches in the first quarter

Maruti Suzuki sold 3,98,494 units in Q1 of FY23 compared to 3,08,095 units in Q1 of FY22, showing a growth of 62 per cent year-on-year. It exported 69,437 units in Q1 FY23 compared to 45,519 units in Q1 of FY22. Total sales stood at 4,67,931 units compared to 3,53,614 units in the corresponding period last year.

The growth spurt has come on the back of multiple factors like the reopening of markets) and the launch of three new models - XL6, Ertiga and the Maruti Brezza. However, Maruti Suzuki has said that the chip shortage is still impactful, and it is behind on its orders. The automaker is currently sitting on 2,80,000 orders and could not produce 51,000 vehicles during the quarter.

The net Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1012.8 crore against Rs 4,40.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s second quarter is expected to be strong too and will be led by the launch of its new SUV, the Grand Vitara which was unveiled on July 20. It is a rival for the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun.