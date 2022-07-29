Mahindra Scorpio-N booking details revealed

- The Scorpio-N bookings will commence against a token amount of 21,000

- Introductory prices are applicable on thefirst 25,000 bookings

Mahindra will officially open bookings for the Scorpio-N tomorrow, from 11 am onwards. The SUV can be booked online or at Mahindra dealerships against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The company also offers a bookings amendment window, wherein customers can edit the variant and colour option until 15 August midnight and continue to avail of the introductory pricing benefits.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries will commence on 26 September. The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer plans to deliver 20,000 units until December 2022. Interestingly, the company further claims that the production of the Z8L variant has been prioritised based on customer enquiry trends. Further, Mahindra has introduced a finance scheme in collaboration with its finance partners under the package – FinN. It is believed to offer tailormade options to meet individual customer needs, wherein customers can avail attractive interest rate of 6.99 per cent for the highest tenure of up to ten years and highest funding of up to 100 per cent of the on-road price.

The variant-wise introductory ex-showroom prices are as follows –

Z2

Petrol – Rs 11.99 lakh (MT)

Diesel – Rs 12.49 lakh (MT)

Z4

Petrol – Rs 13.49 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.45 lakh (AT)

Diesel – Rs 13.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.95 lakh (AT)

Z6

Diesel – Rs 14.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 16.95 lakh (AT)

Z8

Petrol – Rs 16.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 18.95 lakh (AT)

Diesel – Rs 17.49 lakh (MT) / Rs 19.45 lakh (AT)

Z8L

Petrol – Rs 18.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 20.95 lakh (AT)

Diesel – Rs 19.49 lakh (MT) / Rs 21.45 lakh (AT)

The 4WD option is available at an introductory premium price of Rs 2.45 lakh over the 2WD version. The 4WD option is available across – Z4, Z8, and Z8L variants. Moreover, the six-seater option will be available in the select Z8L variant at an introductory premium price of Rs 20,000 over the respective seven-seat version.