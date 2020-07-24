CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings open; India launch on August 5

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings open; India launch on August 5

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    17,563 Views
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings open; India launch on August 5

    - Booking amount is set at Rs 11,000

    - S-Cross petrol will be launched on August 5

    - Expected to rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

    Maruti Suzuki has commenced the bookings of the S-Cross crossover SUV, at an amount of Rs 11,000. Potential customers can make reservations at one of the 370-plus NEXA outlets across the country or via the official website.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Engine Shot

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is slated to go on sale on 5 August. It will come loaded with a host of features like SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, cruise control, engine start-stop button and more.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the hood, the S-Cross will be powered by a Ciaz-sourced 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that will be paired to a dual-battery SHVS mild-hybrid system. The engine develops 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque and will be coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. A four-speed AISIN torque converter automatic will be optional.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Left Side View

    According to Maruti Suzuki, the S-Cross petrol will be an alternative to the petrol versions of the lower-spec Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will also rival the likes of the Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster. We can expect Maruti Suzuki to price it around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant.

    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol
    • S-Cross Petrol
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Price in India

    • Maruti Suzuki-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    ₹ 75 - 80 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - July 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars