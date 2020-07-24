Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings open; India launch on August 5

- Booking amount is set at Rs 11,000

- S-Cross petrol will be launched on August 5

- Expected to rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the bookings of the S-Cross crossover SUV, at an amount of Rs 11,000. Potential customers can make reservations at one of the 370-plus NEXA outlets across the country or via the official website.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is slated to go on sale on 5 August. It will come loaded with a host of features like SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, cruise control, engine start-stop button and more.

Under the hood, the S-Cross will be powered by a Ciaz-sourced 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that will be paired to a dual-battery SHVS mild-hybrid system. The engine develops 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque and will be coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. A four-speed AISIN torque converter automatic will be optional.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the S-Cross petrol will be an alternative to the petrol versions of the lower-spec Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will also rival the likes of the Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster. We can expect Maruti Suzuki to price it around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant.