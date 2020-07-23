CarWale
    Ajinkya Lad

    201bhp Hyundai i20 N spied testing at the Nurburgring

    The sportier Hyundai i20 N hot hatch seems to be closer to its official debut. Why you’d ask? Well, our spy photographers caught the high-performance N model at the Nurburgring while it was undergoing handling tests. This time around, the prototype wasn’t running any black fabric camouflage, offering us a sneak peek into its design details.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Left Side View

    The i20 N was seen with sporty Recaro bucket seats and a rollover cage inside the cabin. However, we aren’t sure if both these features will be a part of the production model. Besides these, the Hyundai i20 N test mule also features different alloys, a tailgate-mounted spoiler and sportier bumpers.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Right Side View

    In line with the N-specific upgrades, expect the Hyundai i20 N to feature an adaptive sports suspension, larger brakes, louder exhaust and bespoke interior appointments. Although specifications aren’t revealed yet, reports claim that the i20 N could get a 201bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol motor from the Veloster Turbo. Expect it to receive some tweaks with revised power and torque curves.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Rear view

    The Hyundai i20 N will rival the Ford Fiesta ST, Volkswagen Polo GTI and the Toyota Yaris GR. It is expected to go on sale internationally towards the end of 2020.

