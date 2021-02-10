Maruti Suzuki Nexa accumulates 1.3 million customers in five years

- Nexa achieved over 2.3 lakh sales in 2020

- The sub-brand currently offers five models

Maruti Suzuki launched the Nexa chain of showrooms in 2015 to provide a premium buying experience to the Indian customers. Since then, Nexa has gathered over 1.3 million customers in just five years of its establishment. Nexa’s contribution to Maruti Suzuki sales has grown from five per cent in 2015 to an impressive 19 per cent in 2020-21.

The S-Cross was the first car to be offered under the Nexa sub-brand which continues to observe a strong demand till date. It has boosted the sales of the brand by 104 per cent; thereby increasing the market share of Maruti Suzuki in the utility vehicle segment.

The other models which are retailed under Nexa are the Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, and the XL6. The Ciaz has helped the brand to cement its position in the premium sedan category with positive sales numbers from 2016 to 2020. The premium hatchback, Baleno recently surpassed the eight lakh sales mark within five years of its launch. To read more about it, click here. The XL6 MPV holds a dominant market share of 40 per cent to 58 per cent in the MPV segment along with its sibling, Ertiga.

Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA, driven by the philosophy of ‘Create.Inspire’ was launched in 2015 to offer premium automotive retail experience to Indian customers through a world of ingenious innovation, exclusivity, and inspiring experiences. We are proud to announce that NEXA continues to maintain its leading position as the 3rd largest automobile brand in India. It helped us attract new set of customers who were earlier not considering us. This is evident from the fact that pre-determined buyers for NEXA cars have increased from 26 per cent to over 50 per cent in FY’2021. Over the years its share of contribution to total sales has enhanced from five per cent to 19 per cent in FY 2021.”