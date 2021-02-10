CarWale
    New Renault Kiger colour options revealed ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Renault Kiger colour options revealed ahead of launch

    - The 2021 Renault Kiger sub-four metre SUV will be offered in six colours

    - Prices for the model will be announced in India on 15 February, 2021

    Renault India is all set to reveal the prices of the Kiger on 15 February, 2021, which will be followed by the commercial launch of the model next month. Unveiled in the production-ready format earlier this year, the Kiger will enter the competitive sub-four metre SUV segment that currently includes models such as the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Ahead of the launch, Renault has revealed the colour options of the Kiger. The model will be available in six colours that include Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Grey, Planet Grey, and Mahogany Brown. The model is expected to be offered in a dual-tone paintjob with all colours.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Visual highlights of the 2021 Renault Kiger include LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lights, blacked-out ORVMs, roof rails, chunky wheel arches, body cladding, and LED DRLs.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The interior of the upcoming Renault Kiger will receive features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, drive modes, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, fully digital instrument console, ambient lighting, and an air purifier.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain options on the new Renault Kiger will include a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former will produce 71bhp and 96Nm of torque while the latter produces 98bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be standard, while an AMT unit and CVT unit will be offered as an option on the NA and turbo-petrol variants respectively. To read our first look review of the Kiger, click here.

