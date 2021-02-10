CarWale
    2022 Audi e-Tron GT and RS e-tron GT unveiled globally

    Jay Shah

    2022 Audi e-Tron GT and RS e-tron GT unveiled globally

    Audi is not new when it comes to EVs, in fact, it has just raised the benchmark with the unveiling of the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. These four-door high-performance coupes will join the existing lineup comprising the 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback. 

    The standard e-tron GT has two electric motors fore and aft that give out a total output of an astonishing 469hp and 630Nm of torque. Need more? The RS version churns out a jaw-dropping 590bhp and 830Nm of peak torque. If one shall need, the GT also has an overboost function which can momentarily increase the power to 522bhp and 637bhp. Both the versions come with a four-wheel steering as standard.

    Coming to the looks department, Audi has absolutely nailed it. The front, although busy, looks stylish and aggressive with the set of Matrix LED headlamps, dual-tone bumpers, sloping roofline, and an active spoiler with two positions called Eco and Dynamic. While the 20-inch aerodynamically shaped alloys are standard with the GT, the RS version benefits from a larger set of 21-inch alloys.

    On the inside, the dashboard is widely laid out, following the horizontal layout as seen on its siblings. The driver gets a low seating position with the gear selector stalk placed on the centre console. In an attempt to boost the usage of recycled materials, Audi has decided to go with a leather-free interior. However, for buyers with deep pockets, the leather upholstery with a variety of colours is available as an option.

    Other highlights of the cabin are the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats. The RS version gets sport seats, red accents, carbon-fibre inserts, and Alcantara-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. 

    The e-tron GT will be offered in three trims – Quattro Premium Plus, Quattro Prestige, and the RS GT. It will make it to the international markets in the coming months, while arrival to India is unlikely at the moment. Upon launch, it will compete with its cousin, the Porsche Taycan, and the American counterpart, Tesla Model S.

