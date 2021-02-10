Ford Figo, Aspire, and Freestyle variants rejigged

- Ambiente variant discontinued for the Aspire and the Freestyle

- No automatic transmission offered

Ford has rejigged the variants for the Figo, Freestyle, and Aspire models. The brand has axed some of the lower variants in the lineup and the models are now available in two to three trims each. We give you the revised variants along with the prices for each model.

The hatchback Figo can be had with a petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol guise is now available only in three trims – Ambiente, Titanium, and Titanium Blu with a five-speed manual transmission and the prices start at Rs 5.64 lakh. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel is offered only in the Titanium and Titanium Blu variants with a five-speed manual gearbox for a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh. None of the engines come with an automatic transmission.

The Aspire is the compact-sedan offering from Ford for the Indian market. Available with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the Aspire can be had only in two trims – Titanium and Titanium +. The prices for the petrol variants start at Rs 7.24 lakh while the oil burner is priced at Rs 8.34 lakh. Like its younger sibling, it also misses out on an automatic transmission.

The Freestyle is the crossover version of the Figo and can be bought with the same set of engines as seen on the latter. The petrol is available in Titanium, Titanium +, and Flair and the prices start at Rs 7.09 lakh, while the diesel is offered with a price tag of Rs 8.19 lakh with the same lineup.