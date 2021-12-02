Maruti Suzuki logs domestic sale of 1,13,017 units in November 2021

- Sales to other OEMs stood at 4,774 units

- Highest ever monthly exports of 21,393 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has posted a sales figure of 1,39,184 units in November 2021. The carmaker retailed 1,13,017 units in the domestic market while 4,774 vehicles were sold to other OEMs. Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest ever monthly exports with 21,393 units exported to global markets.

In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment that comprises the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis recorded 74,492-unit sales. The sales for the Ciaz mid-size sedan stood at 1,089 units in November 2021. Talking about the utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Eeco), the sales stood at 34,145 units, which is almost at par with the numbers in the same period last year. The total passenger sales by the company in India were 1,09,726 units.

Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,291 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs witnessed a drop from 5,263 units in November 2020 to 4,774 units in the previous month.

This month, Maruti Suzuki aims to scale up its production activities to 85 per cent, which is a significant improvement as compared to September and October 2021. The carmaker has also hiked the prices of the Eeco van by up to Rs 8,000 along with the addition of new features. To know more about it, click here.