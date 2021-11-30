Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets a passenger airbag; prices hiked by up to Rs 8,000

- The Maruti Eeco was previously offered only with a driver airbag as standard

- The model is offered in four variants with petrol and CNG powertrains

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across the Eeco range for all non-cargo variants. According to the company, the prices for the model have been increased by Rs 8,000 (ex-showroom) as the brand now offers a passenger airbag as standard.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco was previously offered only with a driver airbag as standard. The model is equipped with a few other safety features such as ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder system.

The Maruti Eeco is available in four variants across five-seat and seven-seat layouts. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, G12B petrol engine. The petrol-only version produces 72bhp and 98Nm of torque, while the petrol-CNG variant produces 62bhp and 85Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is the sole gearbox on offer.