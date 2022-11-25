CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted; reveals new details

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted; reveals new details

    - Likely to debut at the upcoming Auto Expo

    - The test mule could be a seven-seater version

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the symbolic successor to the Gypsy, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated off-roaders in the Indian market. On numerous occasions, the RHD five-door version has been spotted testing in India. The test mule spotted driving around this time could be a seven-seater version.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View

    As expected, many design elements of this five-door model will be carried over from the three-door version. According to the new images, the interior will have a blacked-out dashboard layout with a touchscreen infotainment screen in the centre and controls for the air conditioner and other functions placed below it. The interior also features circular AC vents, manually adjustable IRVM, and more.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Rear Three Quarter

    Another highlight is the vehicle's third row, which can be seen in spy photos. The availability of this extended row strongly suggests that this version could be a seven-seater, finished with bright red upholstery — an interesting contrast, nonetheless.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Front Three Quarter

    The design cues are unmistakably Jimny, with an extended wheelbase, straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular headlamps, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Rear Three Quarter

    The upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15C petrol engine with manual and six-speed torque converter options. With its small form factor, lightweight structure, and frugal engine paired with Maruti's AllGrip 4x4 system, this could be the ideal combination for off-roading in Indian terrains.

    The Indian automaker is yet to make an announcement about the Jimny, but as the Auto Expo approaches, we expect Maruti Suzuki to make a move. And upon arrival, it will compete with the upcoming five-door Thar and five-door Gurkha.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
