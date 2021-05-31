Maruti Suzuki installs four oxygen PSA plants in Haryana’s government hospitals

- 24 PSA generation plants to be installed within the first half of 2021

- Four plants commissioned in three government hospitals in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki as a part of its CSR initiative has donated and installed four oxygen PSA generation plants in three government hospitals in Haryana. Last month, the carmaker roped in its supplier partners to help scale up the oxygen production of PSA manufacturers - M/s Airox Nigen, M/s Sam Gases, and M/s Gaskon. This initiative was on a not-for-profit basis and in less than a month’s time the partnership has reached an output of six plants per day.

Going further, the automaker will be installing 24 such plants by the first half of 2021. A designated team has been deployed to monitor the successful installation and operation of the generator plants. A dedicated website - http://oxygengenerator.co.in has also been created to make the needy hospitals aware of this opportunity.

Explaining the initiative, R C Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL, said, “Maruti Suzuki is supporting these three manufacturers to increase their production of PSA plants for oxygen for Covid. Within one month of our entering this project, our people have been able to increase the capacity of building Oxygen Generator plants by 10 times. This arrangement will deliver about 70 plants in May and 150 in June and this is more than the total estimated production in India in the financial year 2020-21.”