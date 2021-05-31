CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki installs four oxygen PSA plants in Haryana’s government hospitals

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    255 Views
    Maruti Suzuki installs four oxygen PSA plants in Haryana’s government hospitals

    - 24 PSA generation plants to be installed within the first half of 2021

    - Four plants commissioned in three government hospitals in Haryana

    Front View

    Maruti Suzuki as a part of its CSR initiative has donated and installed four oxygen PSA generation plants in three government hospitals in Haryana. Last month, the carmaker roped in its supplier partners to help scale up the oxygen production of PSA manufacturers - M/s Airox Nigen, M/s Sam Gases, and M/s Gaskon. This initiative was on a not-for-profit basis and in less than a month’s time the partnership has reached an output of six plants per day. 

    Going further, the automaker will be installing 24 such plants by the first half of 2021. A designated team has been deployed to monitor the successful installation and operation of the generator plants. A dedicated website - http://oxygengenerator.co.in has also been created to make the needy hospitals aware of this opportunity.

    Front View

    Explaining the initiative, R C Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL, said, “Maruti Suzuki is supporting these three manufacturers to increase their production of PSA plants for oxygen for Covid. Within one month of our entering this project, our people have been able to increase the capacity of building Oxygen Generator plants by 10 times. This arrangement will deliver about 70 plants in May and 150 in June and this is more than the total estimated production in India in the financial year 2020-21.”

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto
    ₹ 3.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - Now in pictures
     Next 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 35 4MATIC - Why should you buy it?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - June 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 3.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 3.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 3.53 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.42 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 3.53 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki installs four oxygen PSA plants in Haryana’s government hospitals