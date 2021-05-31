CarWale
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Go type 'the most expensive car in the world' in your internet search bar, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail's name would come up. Yes, I agree that the brand Rolls-Royce has always represented the highest expression of luxury. However, it's still mind-boggling for me that it's priced at over Rs 200 crore! Yes, that’s right, not a typo. Here are some pictures of the car that represent the apex of exclusivity.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    For a car, it does have a unique shape as this coach-built product draws inspiration from a yacht and the original Rolls Royce Phantom II Continental Boattail Tourer from 1932.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Also, its name Boat Tail refers to the Rolls-Royce car's rear wooden deck, shaped like a J-class racing yacht. It boasts a 'hosting suite' to transform into a romantic outing for you.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    This independent setup is equipped with silverware, cutlery, two fold-out picnic tables, and two refrigerators. I'm sure it will also be stacked with the world's most extravagant liqueurs.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Another highlight of the Boat Tail that you must have already noticed is that it comes with a soft-top convertible. Of course, that can be personalised for this model that stretches to 5.8 metres in length.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    It goes without saying that the dual shade of blue is in line with the nautical theme of the vehicle. It also rides on a set of matching multi-spoke alloy wheels.

    Left Side View

    Though the theme inside again follows the same blue hues, it's a highly customisable one. And, reinstating this fact is a unique BOVET 1822 timepiece and a Montblanc pen inside.

    Instrument Cluster

    The latter is housed in a hand-crafted aluminium and leather case in the glove box, hinting and telling us that it’s one of the few elements that will create a future historical legacy.

    Rear View

    Also, did you notice a wraparound windshield? Instant reminiscence of the visors on luxury yachts. Some other highlights on the front include a signature Pantheon grille, circular headlights, and DRLs.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Now with the re-establishment of Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuild department, the team has created this car to be the epitome of the brand's Architecture of Luxury platform and a collector's item.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    And just in case you forgot, which you most certainly won't, but to reiterate - it costs a whopping Rs 205 crore (28 million dollars)! I'm quite bewildered and sadly don't have any billionaire friends to explain.

    Rear View

    But then again, only three models of this 2021 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail will be made. So whether more of these see the daylight, I don’t think we will be able to see one ever. In daylight or nighttime, that is.

    Left Side View
    Popular Videos

