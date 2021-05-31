Volvo Cars Torslanda plant goes climate neutral

- Volvo to reduce energy usage per car production by 30 per cent in 2025

- Aims to have a climate-neutral manufacturing network by 2025

Volvo Cars have announced that its Torslanda manufacturing plant in Sweden has attained a full climate-neutral status. This move comes under the company’s ambition of making its global manufacturing network climate neutral by 2025. It is the second facility in the overall production network to reach the status after the Skövde engine plant reached the goal back in 2018.

The carmaker considers a facility as fully climate neutral when it registers no net increase in emissions of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere as a result of electricity and heating generated by the plant. While the unit is powered by climate-neutral electricity since 2008, the car manufacturer has now adopted to climate-neutral heating that is sourced from biogas and district heating through industrial waste heat.

In the coming years, Volvo plans to make efficiency improvements to its manufacturing systems that should result in an additional annual energy savings of around 20,000 MWh by 2023.

Javier Varela, head of industrial operations and quality at Volvo Cars, said, “Establishing Torslanda as our first climate-neutral car plant is a significant milestone. We are committed to having a climate-neutral manufacturing network by 2025 and this achievement is a sign of our determination as we consistently work to reduce our impact on the environment.”