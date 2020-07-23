Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta with SmartPlay system launched at Rs 5.98 lakh

July 23, 2020, 05:40 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta with SmartPlay system launched at Rs 5.98 lakh

- Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta variant is available in MT and AMT trims

- Prices for the updated variant have been hiked by Rs 8,500

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Zeta variants of the Ignis hatchback, which now come equipped with the brand’s SmartPlay infotainment system. Prices for the updated variant have been hiked by Rs 8,500.

The Maruti Ignis Zeta is available in two trims including MT and AMT, which are now priced at Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system was previously available only in the Alpha variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Infotainment System

Powertrain options on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are limited to a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder VVT petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ignis
  • maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT
  • Ignis Zeta 1.2 AMT
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 5.41 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.78 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.49 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.82 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.4 Lakh onwards

