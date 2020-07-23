2021 Mini Countryman JCW revealed with 302bhp and subtle styling tweaks

- Gets updated connected car tech

- Deliveries to begin in November

Mini has updated the Countryman in characteristic blink-and-miss styling updates and revamped feature list. Shown here in the JCW guise, the new Countryman is available for sale right away but deliveries are slated to commence in November in the European markets.

Being a John Cooper Works edition, this ‘big’ Mini is powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine making 302bhp and 450Nm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with All4 all-wheel-drive as standard. The Countryman JCW is powered by the most powerful engine ever used in a production Mini and can do 0-100kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

Also standard is the sonorous sport exhaust which is characteristic to the JCW line-up. In addition to that, there are modified chassis and suspension components to make the JCW handle like a go-kart. The dynamic stability control (DSC) is joined by adaptive chassis, electromechanical steering and four-piston calliper brakes upfront.

In terms of design, the updated Countryman wears a tweaked grille up front and a larger 95mm exhaust tip at the back. The LED lights both fore and aft are now standard with adaptive LED units available as an optional extra. There are two new exterior paints on offer as well – White Silver metallic and Sage Green metallic. Both paint jobs get piano-black highlights on the exterior.

On the inside, the five-inch all-digital instrument cluster makes its way in the Countryman. It was introduced on the Mini Electric. The instrument cluster gets all the connectivity options along with navigation, USB, wireless charging and smartphone telephony. Moreover, the Mini TeleServices is updated as well with new-age connectivity services.

Prices for the 2021 Mini Countryman John Cooper Works start from 36,000 Pounds. After it goes on sale in international markets, we expect the new Countryman line-up to promptly make its way to India as well.