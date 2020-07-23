CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW to roll out petrol, diesel, hybrid and full electric on the same production line

    BMW to roll out petrol, diesel, hybrid and full electric on the same production line

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    293 Views
    BMW to roll out petrol, diesel, hybrid and full electric on the same production line

    - Production will be interrupted for six weeks

    - Employees will get a feel for their new workplace in a ‘Virtual Reality’ training space

    In preparation for the production of the fully-electric BMW i4, the BMW plant at Munich in Germany will pause vehicle production for six weeks. No cars will be produced between 23 July and 7 September 2020. 

    The plant will take advantage of this break in production to implement numerous structural and remodelling measures before the fully-electric BMW i4 goes into standard production next year. As such, integrating the BMW i4 into the existing production system is a major challenge since the high-voltage battery makes the BMW i4 body concept different from that of the models previously built at this BMW plant.

    The good news is that about 90 percent of the existing production systems used in the body shop can be integrated and enabled for future BMW i4 production. Only 10 percent - specifically, equipment used in the production of the rear end - cannot be integrated, because of the high-voltage battery. This requires new systems to be set up.

    But that’s not all. In addition to installing new systems, the existing production equipment will also have to be converted. This is so that the BMW 3 Series sedan, 3 Series Touring (ICE and hybrid), the new BMW M3, and the fully-electric BMW i4 can all be produced on the same line.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Robert Engelhorn, Director, BMW Munich plant, said, “We are gearing up our Munich plant for the future. Once the remodelling is finished, we will be able to produce vehicles with diesel, petrol and hybrid drive trains, as well as the fully-electric BMW i4, all on the same line. This will allow us to respond flexibly to customer demand.” 

    • diesel
    • BMW to roll out petrol
    • hybrid and full electric on the same production line
    • BMW Munich plant pauses production
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    ₹ 75 - 80 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - July 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars