2020 Hyundai Venue Sport - Top 4 interior highlights

With the launch of its Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) in the Venue yesterday, Hyundai has also introduced a new Sport trim based on the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel versions. We've already seen the exterior enhancements and here are the top four changes inside its cabin.

1. New upholstery

Look closely and you will notice that this Sport variant boasts of a new dark grey upholstery. It comes with red stitching to add a little more spunk.

2. Red accents

There are some more changes inside to match the Sport trim's new dual-tone exterior colour of titan grey with red accents. This primarily includes red embellishments around the air-con controls and levers on the vents.

3. New flat-bottom steering wheel

Another new feature is the flat-bottom steering wheel with matching red stitching. It also comes with paddle shifters on the 1.0-litre petrol DCT version.

4. Metal pedals

Customers opting for the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) will benefit from this clutchless manual gearbox. And the two-pedal set-up even gets metal pedals to add to the sporty bits.