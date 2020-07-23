Maruti Suzuki Nexa channel completes five years; celebrates 11 lakh customers

- The Nexa chain of dealerships sells models such as the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating five years of the Nexa channel, which has served 11 lakh customers. The Nexa chain of dealerships includes 370 showrooms across more than 200 cities. The brand sells the premium range of cars from Maruti Suzuki including the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and the S-Cross.

Nexa launched Augmented Reality (AR) platform that allowed customers to explore products in a digitalised format. Additionally, the brand offers technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Suzuki Connect, Smartplay Infotainment System and Nexa Safety Shield to its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Nexa marks the first initiative by an automobile company in India to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for its customer. In these five years, Nexa, with its diverse range of products, intelligent brand associations and unique customer experiences has delighted over 1.1 million customers. Nexa is the third-largest retail automobile retail channel in India. With Nexa, we are able to attract modern urban Indian consumer to Maruti Suzuki portfolio We are extremely grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by our customers. As we move forward, it will be our constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique Nexa experience to our ever-evolving customers.”