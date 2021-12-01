Maruti Suzuki estimates production to be at 85 per cent in December 2021

- Semiconductor supply shortage to affect production at both plants

- Production grows by up to 20 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in a recent regulatory filing, has stated that the carmaker is estimating the production to be around 80 per cent to 85 per cent of its normal production in December 2021. Although the production remains affected due to the semiconductor shortage, the company has managed to scale up its manufacturing operations as compared to September and October 2021.

The first interruption in production was announced by Maruti Suzuki in September 2021 when the car manufacturer decreased its production activities by 60 per cent. The situation improved in the following month where the operations improved by 20 per cent.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2021 Celerio hatchback at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated hatchback is available in four variants across six exterior colours and you can know more about it here.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has lined-up several new car launches in 2022. Some of them include the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, Vitara Brezza facelift, and the new Alto hatchback. To know more about it, click here.