    Skoda Karoq facelift breaks cover globally

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    340 Views
    Skoda Karoq facelift breaks cover globally

    - Available in three petrol and two diesel engine options 

    - Gets new styling elements and amodern set of features

    The Skoda Karoq facelift has been unveiled globally. The Karoq facelift has been introduced with fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The updated model is characterised by the refined Skoda SUV design language. The Karoq SUV is offered in four variants – Active, Ambition, Style, and the Sportline. 

    Skoda Left Front Three Quarter

    The newly unveiled Karoq facelift gets a wider hexagonal grille which is flanked by slimmer LED headlamps with split DRLs. Interestingly, the headlamps are available with the optional full-LED Matrix technology. The lower air inlet gets a crystalline mesh-effect design, while the L-shaped finishing touches on the sides and a black-grained spoiler give it a sporty character. The rear profile is highlighted by a rear apron and sharper LED tail lights. In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,390mm in length and 1,842mm in width. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,638mm, while the all-wheel-drive version has a wheelbase of 2,630mm. 

    Skoda Left Rear Three Quarter

    The company claims that the longer rear spoiler, air curtains on the front apron, aerodynamically optimised fuel tank under trays, and new alloy wheels (17, 18 or 19-inch options) help to reduce the car’s drag by more than nine per cent to a coefficient (cd) of 0.30. 

    Skoda Dashboard

    As for the interior, the SUV claims to make use of sustainable and recycled materials. The optional Eco pack includes seat covers made of vegan and recycled materials. For a premium experience, the vehicle claims to offer enhanced LED ambient lighting and new decorative strips on the instrument panel and door trims. Depending on the variant, the Karoq gets unique styling elements. The boot capacity is similar to its predecessor at 521 litres with the seats in their default position and 1,630 litres when folded down. With the VarioFlex seats, the boot can hold 588 litres or 1,605 litres with the rear seats folded down, and 1,810 litres with the rear seats removed. 

    Skoda Engine Shot

    The updated Skoda Karoq can be had in three petrol and two diesel engine options. The petrol engine options include – 1.0-litre TSI EVO, 1.5-litre TSI EVO, and 2.0-litre TSI EVO. The diesel engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two different power tunes. The vehicle is available in both six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG with power output ranging from 108bhp to 188bhp.

    Gallery

