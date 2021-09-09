CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Connect now available for Arena models

    Jay Shah

    - Offered as an accessory across all authorised showrooms

    - Available on subscription basis

    Maruti Suzuki India has extended its Suzuki Connect telematics for the Arena models. Introduced in 2018 for Nexa range of models, Suzuki Connect offers connected car services through smartphone application on a subscription basis and is available on both iOS and Android platforms. 

    Suzuki Connect is aimed to deliver an enhanced driving experience offering several services like live vehicle tracking, vehicle information, driving analytics reports, road side assistance, and vehicle security alerts. This service can be opted by the Arena customers as an accessory across all authorised Maruti Suzuki showrooms in the country. 

    Suzuki Connect is available for Rs 11,900 (inclusive of taxes) with a three-year subscription for the Arena patrons. For customers with a Nexa vehicle, the subscription can be renewed at a special offer price of Rs 2,299 for three years or Rs 999 for one year. 

    Introducing Suzuki Connect, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch at Nexa, Suzuki Connect has been well-appreciated by over 50,000 Nexa customers. A nationwide extensive study was undertaken to understand the challenges faced by the car owners on a daily basis and their expectations from these solutions, like receiving alerts for Tow Away, Intrusion & AC Idling etc. Suzuki Connect empowers customers with convenience at their fingertips thus enhancing their car ownership experience. We are optimistic that it will be successful with our ARENA customers as well.”

    MG Astor to come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard

