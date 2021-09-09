MG Astor to come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard

- The MG Astor will receive Autonomous Level 2 technology and an AI-assistant

- The mid-size SUV is expected to be launched around the festive season

MG Motor India has announced new details of the upcoming Astor mid-size SUV ahead of its launch that is expected to take place around the festive season. The carmaker has revealed that the model will come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard in all the variants.

The new MG Astor will feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will additionally get the JioSaavn app. Also on offer will be a personal AI-assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology, details of which are available here.

MG has added that the Astor will come equipped with a new front grille, LED projector headlamps and integrated DRLs, halogen fog lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, as well as roof rails.

MG is yet to reveal the powertrain options of the Astor, although the model is likely to debut with the option of a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. We expect the model to get manual as well as automatic transmissions at launch.