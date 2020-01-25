Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S with BS6 engine launched in India at Rs 10.08 lakhs

- Features sporty exteriors and all-black interiors

- Available in three colours - Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz S in India at Rs 10.08 lakhs. The sportier version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is based on top-spec Alpha trim with a manual gearbox, and is available in three attractive paint schemes – Sangria Red, Pearl Snow White and Premium Silver.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S comes with sporty exterior design changes and enhanced interiors. Outside, it gets black accents on the fog lamps and the ORVMs. It also gets black side and rear skirts, a boot-lid spoiler and multi-spoke all-black alloys. On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S comes with sporty all-black interiors with sliver accents on the dashboard and the door pads.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol motor with the SHVS mild-hybrid technology that produces 103.5bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic. Besides the Ciaz S, the regular version is also updated with a BS6 petrol engine, which is priced between Rs 8.31 lakhs to Rs 11.09 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Variant-wise Prices: