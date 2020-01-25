Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S with BS6 engine launched in India at Rs 10.08 lakhs

- Features sporty exteriors and all-black interiors
- Available in three colours - Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz S in India at Rs 10.08 lakhs. The sportier version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is based on top-spec Alpha trim with a manual gearbox, and is available in three attractive paint schemes – Sangria Red, Pearl Snow White and Premium Silver.
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S comes with sporty exterior design changes and enhanced interiors. Outside, it gets black accents on the fog lamps and the ORVMs. It also gets black side and rear skirts, a boot-lid spoiler and multi-spoke all-black alloys. On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S comes with sporty all-black interiors with sliver accents on the dashboard and the door pads.
Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol motor with the SHVS mild-hybrid technology that produces 103.5bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic. Besides the Ciaz S, the regular version is also updated with a BS6 petrol engine, which is priced between Rs 8.31 lakhs to Rs 11.09 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Variant-wise Prices:
|Model
|Price (Ex-showroom Delhi)
|Model
|Price (Ex-showroom Delhi)
|Sigma (MT)
|Rs 8.31 lakhs
|-
|Delta (MT)
|Rs 8.93 lakhs
|Delta (AT)
|Rs 9.97 lakhs
|Zeta (MT)
|Rs 9.70 lakhs
|Zeta (AT)
|Rs 10.80 lakhs
|Alpha (MT)
|Rs 9.97 lakhs
|Alpha (AT)
|Rs 11.09 lakhs
|Ciaz S
|Rs 10.08 lakhs
|-