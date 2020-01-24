Please Tell Us Your City

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS removed from official website

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS removed from official website

January 24, 2020, 07:24 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
784 Views
Be the first to comment
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS likley to be discontinued soon

- The model has not been updated to BS6 emission norms

Maruti Suzuki has removed the Baleno RS from the official website. A visit to the Nexa website, the authorized chain of dealerships that sells the performance based version of the premium hatchback, reveals that the model is no longer listed on sale.

We also got in touch with a few Nexa dealerships who revealed that they have a few units of the Baleno RS which are yet to be sold. The model has not been updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms, hinting that it is likely to be discontinued from the market soon.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produced 101bhp and 150Nm of torque. Paired to a five-speed manual transmission, power was sent to the front wheels. The model also received a few cosmetic updates to differentiate it from the standard Baleno.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
  • Baleno RS
