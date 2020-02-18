Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel discontinued in India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel discontinued in India

February 18, 2020, 11:47 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2390 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel discontinued in India

- Maruti Ciaz diesel discontinued owing to BS6 emission norms

- The engine may be brought back in BS6 format if there is sufficient demand

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly discontinued the diesel powered variants of the Ciaz in India with immediate effect. The diesel variants of the sedan are no longer listed on the brand's official website.

The move to discontinue the diesel powered Maruti Ciaz is a part of the company's plans to phase out all diesel engines by April 2020, which is when the BS6 emission norms will come into effect. Maruti Suzuki may also bring back the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the BS6 form if there is a demand for it.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel variants were powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that produced 94bhp and 225Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

Powertrain options on the Maruti Ciaz will now be limited to a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with the SHVS mild-hybrid technology that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission.

