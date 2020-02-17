Pirelli showcases its product range at Auto Expo 2020

Italian tyre brand Pirelli participated in the Auto Expo 2020, displaying its range of car, SUV and motorcycles tyres.

The company also exhibited its Formula 1 tyres (all compounds – soft, medium, hard, intermediate, and wet).

Pirelli has launched 15 sizes of the P7 Evo in two variants including Touring and Performance. The Scorpion MTR range, designed for 4x4 Pickups and SUVs was unveiled, and 13 sizes of the same shall be available to the Indian market now. Further, these MTR tyres are claimed to have wide tread blocks and a self-cleaning ability, which enables enhanced grip over the muddy terrain.

Speaking on the occasion, Akash Rathore, Director, Commercial, Pirelli Tyres India, said, “The new P7 Evo ensures safety, performance and longer tyre life. The tyres are targeted to the touring and performance segments. With the Scorpion MTR Range of tyres, we would like to target the driving enthusiasts who would love to go off-road/mud terrain road, this will increase our offering to Indian customer in SUV segment.”