Maruti Suzuki Celerio Black Edition reaches showrooms across India

- Gets Pearl Midnight Black colour theme

- Offered in ZXI and ZXI Plus variants

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the many models from the Indian carmaker which has received a new colour scheme in the form of the Black Edition. This special edition was announced by the automaker to celebrate its 40th anniversary in India.

The hatchback, Celerio starts at a price tag of Rs. 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, for the Black Edition, the brand is not charging any premium over the standard colour options. Although, the prices of Maruti vehicles are said to receive a hike from April.

The variant in question is the ZXI Plus variant and on the outside, it is finished in Pearl Midnight Black paint with blacked-out alloy wheels. Other than that, the hatchback gets identical elements as on the standard ZXI Plus trim. Moreover, the Celerio Black Edition will be available with the ZXI variant as well.

Under the hood, the Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The engine also comes equipped with a CNG kit and in CNG mode it churns out 56bhp and 82.1Nm of torque. However, only the VXI variant gets the CNG option. For the transmission, it gets the option of a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

