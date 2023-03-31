Hyundai Verna Driven: Now in Pictures

Hyundai Verna has entered its sixth generation. It is now bigger, more modern, more technologically advanced, and has many segment-first offerings, instigating the fight anew in the C-segment. Let us take a detailed look at the new-gen Verna through our pictures.

Following the ‘sensuous sportiness’ design language, the new Verna takes inspiration from Hyundai’s international flagship models like the Sonata and Grandeur. It’s the second car after the new Tucson to sport this design language.

It has a sleek LED strip running across the nose, above the bonnet line. Below this line is the newly-designed grille flanked by a square-ish headlamp setup. In profile, the fastback silhouette looks attractive, helped by many character lines.

At the rear, a new tail lamp signature spans the tailgate. There’s a fancy design lower down the bumper as well. The overall design of the new Verna might be polarising, but it is fresh and stands apart from its conventional-looking counterparts.

On the inside, the new cabin layout takes inspiration from the Ioniq 5. The minimalistic cabin is focused towards the driver. There’s a new two-spoke steering wheel design along with a floating panel housing a digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The AC control panel also doubles up as a media control via the button. This ingenious layout converts the rotary knob into a fan speed control or volume control, depending on which mode is selected on the panel. And the same goes for the temp/tuner on the other knob.

The new-gen Verna is the first in its segment to offer Level 2 ADAS hardware in its range-topping version. Apart from that, the segment-first features include 64-colour ambient lighting, electric seat adjustment, auto tailgate, and heated/cooled seats.

Other features offered with the 2023 Verna are an electric sunroof, auto headlamps, an electronic handbrake, smartphone connectivity, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, both Type-C and Type-A USB ports, and wireless charger.

In terms of safety, it offers six airbags as standard, hill assist, traction control, TPMS, ISOFIX, front and rear parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. This Hyundai is yet to be tested for the GNCAP safety rating.

The prices for the new-gen Hyundai Verna start at Rs. 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Pictures by Kapil Angane