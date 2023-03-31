CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Verna Driven: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    385 Views
    Hyundai Verna Driven: Now in Pictures

    Hyundai Verna has entered its sixth generation. It is now bigger, more modern, more technologically advanced, and has many segment-first offerings, instigating the fight anew in the C-segment. Let us take a detailed look at the new-gen Verna through our pictures.  

    Hyundai Verna Right Front Three Quarter

    Following the ‘sensuous sportiness’ design language, the new Verna takes inspiration from Hyundai’s international flagship models like the Sonata and Grandeur. It’s the second car after the new Tucson to sport this design language.   

    Hyundai Verna Left Side View

    It has a sleek LED strip running across the nose, above the bonnet line. Below this line is the newly-designed grille flanked by a square-ish headlamp setup. In profile, the fastback silhouette looks attractive, helped by many character lines.  

    Hyundai Verna Right Front Three Quarter

    At the rear, a new tail lamp signature spans the tailgate. There’s a fancy design lower down the bumper as well. The overall design of the new Verna might be polarising, but it is fresh and stands apart from its conventional-looking counterparts.  

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    On the inside, the new cabin layout takes inspiration from the Ioniq 5. The minimalistic cabin is focused towards the driver. There’s a new two-spoke steering wheel design along with a floating panel housing a digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.  

    Hyundai Verna AC Controls

    The AC control panel also doubles up as a media control via the button. This ingenious layout converts the rotary knob into a fan speed control or volume control, depending on which mode is selected on the panel. And the same goes for the temp/tuner on the other knob. 

    Hyundai Verna Infotainment System

    The new-gen Verna is the first in its segment to offer Level 2 ADAS hardware in its range-topping version. Apart from that, the segment-first features include 64-colour ambient lighting, electric seat adjustment, auto tailgate, and heated/cooled seats. 

    Hyundai Verna Left Side View

    Other features offered with the 2023 Verna are an electric sunroof, auto headlamps, an electronic handbrake, smartphone connectivity, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, both Type-C and Type-A USB ports, and wireless charger.  

    Hyundai Verna Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of safety, it offers six airbags as standard, hill assist, traction control, TPMS, ISOFIX, front and rear parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. This Hyundai is yet to be tested for the GNCAP safety rating.  

    Hyundai Verna Right Front Three Quarter

    The prices for the new-gen Hyundai Verna start at Rs. 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. 

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Black Edition reaches showrooms across India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 12.98 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 12.78 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 13.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 13.30 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 12.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 12.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Verna Driven: Now in Pictures