CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki cars attract benefits up to Rs 55,000 in September 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    21,310 Views
    Maruti Suzuki cars attract benefits up to Rs 55,000 in September 2021

    Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest automaker has announced a wide range of benefits across the product line-up sold via the Arena and the premium Nexa outlets. It is worth noting that the discounts and benefits are likely to vary in every city and according to the availability of stocks. Moreover, the benefits vary for every variant, therefore interested customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable discounts.

    Arena sales channel

    Almost all Maruti Suzuki cars that are sold via the Arena sales channel attract an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and special institutional sales offer up to Rs 2,000. It is worth noting that there are no offers on the Ertiga MPV, while all the models with a CNG option do not offer any cash discount and the benefits are limited to an exchange bonus. 

    The model-wise benefits are as follows – 

    Alto

    Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model, the Alto 800 attracts cash discount up to Rs 20,000. Including the exchange bonus and the institutional sales offer, the vehicle attracts total benefits of up to Rs 37,000. However, the Standard variant of the Alto 800 attracts a discount of Rs 15,000, plus other regular benefits. 

    S-Presso

    The petrol variants of the S-Presso attract total benefits of up to Rs 42,000. This includes cash discount up to Rs 25,000 and other total benefits up to Rs 17,000. 

    Eeco

    The Eeco petrol variant attracts total benefits up to Rs 22,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and other benefits of up to Rs 17,000.

    Wagon R

    The Wagon R petrol variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

    Dzire/Swift/Vitara Brezza

    Apart from the regular benefit of Rs 17,000, the customers can avail of an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the Swift, Dzire, or the Vitara Brezza.

    Nexa sales channel

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa sales outlet has witnessed significant growth in sales in recent times. The S-Cross and the Ciaz attract the highest exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, along with an additional discount of Rs 5,000. 

    The model-wise benefits are as follows – 

    S-Cross

    The S-Cross attracts the maximum benefits of 55,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an equivalent exchange benefit of Rs 25,000, and an additional discount of Rs 5,000.

    Baleno

    The manual variants of the Baleno attract total benefits up to 23,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with other regular benefits of up to Rs 13,000. It is worth noting that there are no cash discounts on the CVT variant. 

         

    Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers total benefits of up to Rs 28,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000, and additional benefits of Rs 3,000.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 30,585 units in August 2021
     Next 
    Honda Cars India registers sale of 11,177 units in August 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3593 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.81 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3593 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki cars attract benefits up to Rs 55,000 in September 2021