Maruti Suzuki cars attract benefits up to Rs 55,000 in September 2021

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest automaker has announced a wide range of benefits across the product line-up sold via the Arena and the premium Nexa outlets. It is worth noting that the discounts and benefits are likely to vary in every city and according to the availability of stocks. Moreover, the benefits vary for every variant, therefore interested customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable discounts.

Arena sales channel

Almost all Maruti Suzuki cars that are sold via the Arena sales channel attract an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and special institutional sales offer up to Rs 2,000. It is worth noting that there are no offers on the Ertiga MPV, while all the models with a CNG option do not offer any cash discount and the benefits are limited to an exchange bonus.

The model-wise benefits are as follows –

Alto

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model, the Alto 800 attracts cash discount up to Rs 20,000. Including the exchange bonus and the institutional sales offer, the vehicle attracts total benefits of up to Rs 37,000. However, the Standard variant of the Alto 800 attracts a discount of Rs 15,000, plus other regular benefits.

S-Presso

The petrol variants of the S-Presso attract total benefits of up to Rs 42,000. This includes cash discount up to Rs 25,000 and other total benefits up to Rs 17,000.

Eeco

The Eeco petrol variant attracts total benefits up to Rs 22,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and other benefits of up to Rs 17,000.

Wagon R

The Wagon R petrol variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Dzire/Swift/Vitara Brezza

Apart from the regular benefit of Rs 17,000, the customers can avail of an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the Swift, Dzire, or the Vitara Brezza.

Nexa sales channel

Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa sales outlet has witnessed significant growth in sales in recent times. The S-Cross and the Ciaz attract the highest exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, along with an additional discount of Rs 5,000.

The model-wise benefits are as follows –

S-Cross

The S-Cross attracts the maximum benefits of 55,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an equivalent exchange benefit of Rs 25,000, and an additional discount of Rs 5,000.

Baleno

The manual variants of the Baleno attract total benefits up to 23,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with other regular benefits of up to Rs 13,000. It is worth noting that there are no cash discounts on the CVT variant.

Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers total benefits of up to Rs 28,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000, and additional benefits of Rs 3,000.