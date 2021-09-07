Honda Cars India registers sale of 11,177 units in August 2021

- HCIL registered a M-o-M growth of 85 per cent

- Last month, the company launched the facelifted Amaze

Honda Cars India has registered monthly domestic sales of 11,177 units in August 2021, compared to 7,509 units in the corresponding month last year. The company thus recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 49 per cent. HCIL also exported a total of 2,262 units in Aug 2021 compared to 450 units during the same period last year.

Honda registered a M-o-M growth of 85 per cent compared to the 6,055 units that it sold in July 2021. Last month, The Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer launched the facelifted Amaze, and you can read all about it here.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Positive sales momentum and overall strong demand helped us to achieve good volumes with the onset of the festive season. The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities. Our best seller Amaze, which we launched in its new avatar last month, drove commendable sales volume with 6,591 units and reinforced its position as the most preferred family sedan in India. While we are quite optimistic on the demand-side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply-side issues affecting the industry and any future COVID-related disruptions.”