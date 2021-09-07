CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 30,585 units in August 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    20,839 Views
    Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 30,585 units in August 2021

    - Utility vehicle sales up by 18 per cent

    - Exports stood at 3,180 units 

    Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 30,585 vehicles in the month of August 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets. While the total sales declined by 28.8 per cent as compared to July 2021, the passenger vehicles witnessed a rise of 17 per cent as compared to the business done in the same period last year.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the domestic sales category, Mahindra retailed 15,786 units of its utility vehicles, which escalated by 18 per cent as against 13,407 units in August 2020. The cars and vans segment observed a drop in sales with 187 units retailed in the previous month. The exports climbed to 3,180 vehicles being sent to global markets. Overall, 15,973 passenger vehicles were sold by the Indian carmaker in August 2021. 

    In other news, due to the semiconductor supply shortage in the auto industry, the Indian carmaker will shut down production for seven days in September 2021. However, the production of commercial vehicles will remain unaffected and you can read more about it here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra also revealed the much-anticipated XUV700 last month and is likely to commence bookings for the SUV this month. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC - Picture gallery
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki cars attract benefits up to Rs 55,000 in September 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4080 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.27 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.38 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.47 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4080 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 30,585 units in August 2021