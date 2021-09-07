Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 30,585 units in August 2021

- Utility vehicle sales up by 18 per cent

- Exports stood at 3,180 units

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 30,585 vehicles in the month of August 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets. While the total sales declined by 28.8 per cent as compared to July 2021, the passenger vehicles witnessed a rise of 17 per cent as compared to the business done in the same period last year.

Under the domestic sales category, Mahindra retailed 15,786 units of its utility vehicles, which escalated by 18 per cent as against 13,407 units in August 2020. The cars and vans segment observed a drop in sales with 187 units retailed in the previous month. The exports climbed to 3,180 vehicles being sent to global markets. Overall, 15,973 passenger vehicles were sold by the Indian carmaker in August 2021.

In other news, due to the semiconductor supply shortage in the auto industry, the Indian carmaker will shut down production for seven days in September 2021. However, the production of commercial vehicles will remain unaffected and you can read more about it here.

Mahindra also revealed the much-anticipated XUV700 last month and is likely to commence bookings for the SUV this month. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.